Greene County Board of Health recognizes local agencies for assistance during pandemic

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Board of Health approved a resolution at its May meeting that recognizes local agencies for their assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board recognized the Greene County Career Center, Ohio University, the business of the Russ Research Center and Greene County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.

The Greene County Board of Health extends its appreciation to the Greene County Career

Center, Ohio University, the business of the Russ Research Center, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, and

all other entities that through their direct assistance, and/or through their patience and perseverance

during vaccination clinics became public health warriors in the effort to stern the spread of COVID-19.

The assistance, collaboration, and patience exhibited empowered the health district’s ability to provide the

services needed to the Greene County community. Greene County Board of Health Resolution #21-05-06-03

“The residents of Greene County and the world have spent over the last year in the grips of the COVID-19

pandemic,” said the board.

For more information on Greene County Public Health, call (937) 374-5600 or visit www.gcph.info. For

COVID-19 related questions, you can email covid19@gcph.info.