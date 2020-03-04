WATCH LIVE: Greene County attorney accused in theft of $2M from trust

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A Greene County attorney has been indicted on dozens of counts in connection with the theft of $2 million from a Greene County Probate estate.
The trust money is intended to benefit national charities.
The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office is scheduled to hold a news conference announcing the indictment and detailing the charges Wednesday afternoon.
2 NEWS will be there and you can watch that news conference live when it happens a 2 pm.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.