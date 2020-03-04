WATCH LIVE: Greene County attorney accused in theft of $2M from trust

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A Greene County attorney has been indicted on dozens of counts in connection with the theft of $2 million from a Greene County Probate estate.

The trust money is intended to benefit national charities.

The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office is scheduled to hold a news conference announcing the indictment and detailing the charges Wednesday afternoon.

2 NEWS will be there and you can watch that news conference live when it happens a 2 pm.