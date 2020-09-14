Greene County announces surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Greene County Public Health (GCPH) has seen a surge of COVID-19 cases in the last few weeks due to clusters of cases at rehabilitation and assisted living facilities, as well as an uptick in cases at universities.

GCPH said in a press release that Harmony Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, Xenia Health and Rehab and Heartland of Beavercreek. A total of 41 residents and 19 employees have been affected between the three.

The cases began surfacing around Aug. 25 and were also impacted by students from out-of-county universities that were isolated in Greene County, as well as some local universities.

Wright State University has seen 17 positive cases of COVID-19 since early August, 15 of those were students. Central State University has reported six positive cases, all students. Cedarville University has 10 positive cases that are also all students.

Across the county, 15 people are hospitalized due to the coronavirus. In total, there have been 1,284 cases but only 25 are currently active. There are an additional 289 people undergoing surveillance.

The only six deaths reported in Greene County have been linked to long term care facilities. Click here to visit the county’s health alert page.