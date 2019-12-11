Greene Co. veterans court awarded $30K grant

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene County’s veterans treatment court has been awarded a $30,000 state grant.

According to court officials, the funding will allow them to hire a new probation officer to focus primarily on the veterans court.

The court was established in Greene County in 2017 to get veterans into treatment after they commit a criminal offense, according to Mark Donatelli, courts administrator for the Greene County Common Pleas Court.

Greene County is home to a significant number of veterans, especially since it’s also home to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Donatelli said.

“The veterans court – I like to call it a support court,” said Destany Eid, the current probation officer for Greene County’s veterans court.

Eid told 2 NEWS she handles the caseload in veterans court in addition to many other cases. But thanks to the $30,000 state grant, the county will now be able to hire a probation officer to cover veterans court full-time.

Like the veterans who come through the program, the new probation officer will also be a veteran, Eid said.

“I might be a military brat, but I’ve never served in the armed forces,” she said. “So there’s a lot of things that people go through, that our veterans go through that I can’t, no matter how hard I try, I can’t fully understand.”

Over the past two years, nine veterans have gone through the program, and several more cases are pending, Donatelli said.

“It would be our hope in the next year to increase the participation to about 20 veterans, and I think we’ll be able to do that,” he said.

Eid said she has seen the difference the court has made for the veterans who have graduated.

“You see a new light in their eyes, and you can tell that this person has really grown,” she said.

