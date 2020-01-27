Greene Co. starts mulching tornado debris

XENIA, Ohio (WDNT) – Several months after the Memorial Day tornado, Greene County is now processing vegetative debris.

Between two sites, 175,000 cubic yards of trees, leaves, limbs and stumps are piled high. It’s all scheduled to be turned into mulch in 90 days.

“It’s a lot of material to process in a short amount of time,” said Dana Doll, manager of the Greene County Environmental Services.

It will all add up to 75,000 to 100,000 cubic yards of mulch.

The massive collection of debris is too much for the county to handle on its own. They don’t have the machinery or staffing to do mulch it. That’s why FEMA approved the county to hire a contractor to do the work for them.

“We had to make sure we followed all of their protocols and requirements so we went through the proper processes so we can get reimbursed for the amount of work and the funds that it will take,” said Doll.

The final product is staying local. It will be delivered to a facility in Clark County.

“They use a food byproduct as well as carbon based material and they’re going to make a mulch process that will be sold in your local store,” Doll said.

Debris can still be dropped off if you happen to have a pile in your yard.

“We will accept tree vegetative material. We can’t accept wood lumber from a house or wood lumber from a fence,” Doll said.

While much debris from the May storms ended up in landfills, this is going back to the earth.

“Its still a sustainable material. It’s going to become a viable option. It’s becoming mulch,” Doll said.