Greene Co. shutting down water to uninhabitable homes

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – City officials in Greene County say they are proactively disconnecting water service to properties deemed “uninhabitable” in order to prevent excessive water loss and ongoing property damage.

This will also allow customers to avoid excessive service charges at their damaged properties.

Service will be disconnected for free and minimum service fees will be waived for up to six months for properties declared uninhabitable by Greene County Building Regulation, or upon written request from property owners who can show supporting documentation such as photos or insurance forms.

This offer can be extended for another six months with approval from the Sanitary Engineering Department’s Director.

Customers who request their service be turned on during the first or second six-month period should expect all fee and charge structures to be reinstated at that time.

Those who request temporary service turn-off can have service activated (on/off) at no cost up to one time in a six month period.

Excessive reconstruction-period service usage and other charges incurred due to a disaster event can qualify for a one-time waiver with approval from the GCSED Director. Property owners must submit a written request for a waiver describing the situation. This waiver request can be emailed to the Director’s attention at sedbilling@co.greene.oh.us or mailed to GCSED Director at 667 Dayton Xenia Road in Xenia, OH 45385.

