Greene Co. Sheriff seeks 2 in connection with number of car break-ins

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help identifying two people they want to talk to.

The Sheriff’s Office said they have had 11 reports of vehicles broken into since Jan. 1 and most of those reports involved cars being left unlocked. Investigators released two photos of people they say may have been involved in the break-ins.

If you have any information about the people in the photos you are asked to call the Greene County Sheriff’s tip line at (937) 562-4819.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds residents to lock their vehicles and not to leave valuables inside.