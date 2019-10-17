Greene Co. Road where teens killed prone to accidents

XENIA TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Vehicles fly at high speeds down portions of Ohio State Route 235. Ohio State Highway Patrol suspects speed may be a contributing factor in the fatal Wednesday crash.
That crash killed 16-year-olds Troy Haney and Jerrod Hixson. OSP said Haney was driving a red 2008 Kia Spectra southbound on OH-235 when he traveled left of center, striking a gold Mercury Grand Marquis that was traveling northbound.
2 News asked OSP for crash numbers for that area OH-235. Reports show between 2014 and 2019, there were a total of 292 crashes in that areas of OH-235. Of those, eight ended in serious injuries. OSP says in 2017, there were two deadly crashes on a stretch closer to Fairborn.
While traffic in this area is back to normal after Wednesday’s crash, family and friends are expressing their grief.
An aunt of Hixson tells 2 News, “He could have a whole room cracking up with his goofiness. He had a big heart and would do anything for anyone he loved football, wrestling and fishing.”
Hixson and Haney's welding teacher at Greene County Career Center, Mike Thompson, told 2 News, "Troy and Jarred shared the same welding booth. They constantly helped each other with each of the processes they were learning. Both were courteous, professional and had a great work ethic. They were easy to talk to, were receptive to teaching and showed excellent teamwork. This is a tremendous loss for our welding program and Greene County Career Center."
