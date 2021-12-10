XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Republican Party appointed Scott Anger to the post of Sheriff in the County Thursday night.

Anger was sworn in as acting Sheriff following the death of Sheriff Gene Fischer. The Greene County Republican Party had 45 days to either keep Anger in the post or find another Sheriff of their choosing.

Anger was named Acting Sheriff following the death of Gene Fischer, who had been Sheriff in Greene County for 18 years. Fischer suffered a medical emergency while attending a Buckeye State Sheriff Association (B.S.S.A.) Sheriff’s Convention in Sandusky, Ohio. Fischer was taken to Firelands Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

If he chooses to, Anger will need to run for the office and be elected in 2022 to serve the remainder of Fischer’s term in office. That term expires in January 2025.