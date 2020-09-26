Greene Co. release trick-or-treat plans

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Communities across Greene County released plans for trick-or-treaters after the state released COVID-19 guidelines for Halloween.

According to our partners at the Xenia Gazette, the county is asking parents to follow the Ohio Department of Health’s Responsible RestartOhio: Celebrating Halloween guidelines.

Here is the list of Halloween plans throughout Greene County:

Beavercreek will hold trick-or-treating Oct. 31 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Bellbrook will hold trick-or-treating Oct. 31 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Cedarville will hold trick-or-treating Oct. 31 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Fairborn will hold trick-or-treating Oct. 31 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Jamestown will hold trick-or-treating Oct. 31 from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Xenia will hold trick-or-treating Oct. 31 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Yellow Springs will hold a drive-thru trick-or-treating event Oct. 31 at the new fire station hosted by the Yellow Springs Village Council and Miami Township Fire-Rescue.