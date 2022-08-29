GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Greene County Public Health will be applying mosquito adulticide in select areas on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

According to Greene County Public Health, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., weather permitting, adulticide will be applied in the following areas:

Massie, Cato, and Kylemore Drives in Xenia

Rotary Park in Beavercreek

Angel’s Pass Park in Beavercreek

Willowcrest/Riverhills Drive in Beavercreek

Donham Drive, Shady Lane, Forest Dell Drive, and Oakland Drive in Beavercreek

Cemex Park in Fairborn

Rona Hills Park and the surrounding community in Fairborn

Fair Creek Park in Fairborn

Seaman Park and the adjacent bike path in Jamestown

Application of the adulticide will take approximately 90 minutes.

Greene County Public Health warned to not follow behind the sprayer unless absolutely necessary. They also said to maintain a minimum of 200 feet of clearance behind the vehicle. If you must follow, close all windows in your vehicle and turn the conditioning control to the max or recirculate position.

If you do not wish to have the area around your home treated, contact Greene County Public Health at 937-374-5607 or email ehpermits@gcph.info.