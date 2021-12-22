GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene County plans to move forward with the construction of a new jail project.

According to Greene County, they plan to leverage $10 million cash on hand and to borrow up to $40 million for the project.

In November, Greene County voters rejected a .25 percent sales tax to fund the construction of a combined jail and sheriff’s office. If passed, 25 cents for every $100 spent in Greene County would’ve gone toward the new building.

According to Sheriff Gene Fischer, the sheriff’s office is more than 100-years-old and the jail is over 50-years-old.

“This building itself is from 1929 and run down. It was built as a car dealership. It shouldn’t be a sheriff’s office. The old jail has been under a federal consent decree since 1929, which means it’s not even housing the people it was built to house,” Fischer said.