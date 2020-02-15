Greene Co. offering extension of water service waiver

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sanitary Engineering Department (GCSED) is offering a six month extension of the minimum charge waiver for Memorial Day tornado victims.

During this period, water services will be locked out. If at any point water services are needed, the waiver can be lifted, services will be unlocked, and minimum charges will be reinstituted.

To apply for the waiver, call GCSED’s billing group at 937-562-7450.