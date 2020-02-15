1  of  2
Live Now
Homeowners involved in fatal shooting in Greene County to release statement 2 NEWS at 10 on Dayton’s CW is streaming live now

Greene Co. offering extension of water service waiver

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sanitary Engineering Department (GCSED) is offering a six month extension of the minimum charge waiver for Memorial Day tornado victims.

During this period, water services will be locked out. If at any point water services are needed, the waiver can be lifted, services will be unlocked, and minimum charges will be reinstituted.

To apply for the waiver, call GCSED’s billing group at 937-562-7450.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS