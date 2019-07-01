Greene Co., library partner to increase property tax convenience

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Treasurer and Beavercreek Community Library announced a partnership to make it more convenient for victims of the Memorial Day tornado outbreak to pay property taxes.
The library will serve as a central place for residents to drop off 2018 second half property tax payments that must be received or postmarked by July 19 to avoid penalties.
“Partnering with the library as a central location for people to drop off payments seemed like a natural thing to do to provide a convenient, safe place with extended hours,” Greene County Treasurer Kraig A. Hagler said.
A locked payment box will be placed at the front desk of the library. In addition, Hagler will be available for one-on-one consultation for taxpayers on July 10 and 17 from 1 pm to 4 pm in the library’s media room.
Residents can also apply with the auditor's office for a deduction in 2019 value due to the devastation, which may result in a reduction in next year's taxes, Hagler said.
