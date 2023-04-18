DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It will be even easier to reunite missing and injured pets with their families in Greene County thanks to grant funding by the Petco Love Animal Welfare Organization.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Greene County Animal Control is using these find to purchase several microchip scanners. These tools will then be distributed to all Law Enforcement agencies across the county.

These scanners will allow officers and deputies to scan lost or injured animals on-site, reuniting them with their families as quickly as possible.