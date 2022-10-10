Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene County is the latest in the Miami Valley to drop to a low COVID-19 Community Transmission Level.

Just after Ohio hit a milestone number of cases, two local counties have been designated to have a low community transmission level.

On October 6, the Ohio Department of Health reported that the state had 9,997 new cases the previous week, going under 10,000 for the first time in nearly six months. The next day, Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County announced that the county was now at a low level of transmission after cases hit less than 200 cases per 100,000.

On Monday, October 10, Public Health Greene County said it too had fallen to a low Community Transmission Level.

Greene County Public Health said residents and visitors in low transmission communities are not required to wear a mask, however, those at high risk for severe illness should talk to their doctors about additional precautions.

Those not at high risk should follow CDC exposure recommendations and get tested if they show symptoms. As in all levels of risk, people should stay home if they are sick.

