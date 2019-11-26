Greene Co. deputies locate 2 ‘bottle bombs’

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the individual or individuals responsible for making two bottle bombs last week.

On November 22, 2019, Greene County deputies responded to reports of two suspicious items in the area of Grinnell Road in Miami Township, just outside of Yellow Springs.

When they arrived, deputies found two bottles with foil and liquid inside.

As a result, the Miami Township Fire and Rescue responded to assist, and the area around where the bottles were found were secured and the road was temporarily closed.

The Sheriff’s deputies used a pellet gun to release the pressure inside the bottles from a safe distance.

Sheriff Gene Fischer stresses that the manufacturing and deployment of a “bottle bomb” is a serious matter.

“These devices endanger not only the public but also the first responders. These devices put everyone at risk of serious physical harm. Handling one of these devices or being in close proximity to one of these devices when it explodes can result in loss of fingers, eyesight and chemical burns,” the department said in a release.

Those who choose to manufacture or possess such a device could face charges such as:

Illegal assembly or possession of chemicals or substances for manufacture of prohibited weapons

Possessing criminal tools

Inducing panic

If the bomb causes property damage, injury, or death, a multitude of other felony charges could come about.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who finds a suspicious device to refrain from touching it and create distance between them and the device. You should immediately call 911.

