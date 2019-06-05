Greene Co. businesses struggle to recover after tornado outbreak

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio(WDTN)- Recovering from tornados is no easy task. Many business in Greene County are still feeling the effects of the storm more than a week later after the tornado outbreak.

One by one business like Beavercreek Florist are working to get back up to speed. A sign in front of their building boasts the sign "Beavercreek will bloom again".

"Thankfully we didn't have any weddings last weekend, but we do have two this weekend and everything is going good on that," said Joy Johnson a clerk at Beavercreek Florist.

The florist shop had to close down after the tornado came through. A flag pole in front of their building was almost completely folded over. One of the company's deliver vans sustained damage to its windows. The shop lost its phone lines and internet for days.

"A lot of people call in orders or put in order online, so we had to suspend all of that," said Rich Yocum, a florist designer at the shop.

Yocum said the store also lost refrigeration causing 60 buckets of flowers to go bad.

"Each bucket contains anywhere from 10 stems all the way up to 50 stems," Yocum said.

While things are slowly getting back to normal here, the same can't be said for Gilbert's Party Barn.

"Our business is halted," Dana Stilabower, the manager at Gilbert's said.

Fully grown trees toppled over the barns on the property. Inside the barns was major damage. Branches pierced the building making them visible through the ceiling.

"Once the trees come off the barn, and we survey the damage, hopefully we can get in at least start doing tours and booking again," said Stilabower.

It's a busy time of year with weddings and other events filling the calendar. Many of those events are now canceled.

"It's graduation season. We had a big one for Beavercreek this week and Sunday. Same thing again this weekend," Stilabower said.

While it looks like the barn could be up and running in the next month or so, Stilabower is thankful the community is sticking by them.

"Keep your fingers crossed and say a prayer," Stilabower said.

