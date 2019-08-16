Green Velvet Sod Farms donates thousands to Ronald McDonald House Charities

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton received a generous gift from Green Velvet Sod Farms during their 60th Anniversary Invitational.

Green Velvet presented a $4,000 check to Ronald McDonald House, also pledging to donate a portion of every event registration fee to benefit the nonprofit as well.

“We are grateful to our friends at Green Velvet Sod Farms,” said Rita Cyr, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton. “It’s thanks to the generosity of our community that we are able to keep our doors open 24 hours, 7 days a week, 365 days a year for families who are going through a challenging time in their lives.”

The money will be used to help hospitalized children and their families in Dayton.

“We wanted this to not only be a fun event, but an event that would have meaning to a charity in our local community,” said Randy Tischer, Green Velvet Sod Farms owner. “Several of our Green Velvet Team members knew of families and friends who spoke highly of the incredible services that the Ronald McDonald House Charities here in Dayton provided to them throughout their time of need. That was all it took to get everyone here at Green Velvet excited about the prospect of making our 60th Anniversary Celebration more than just about Green Velvet.”

The invitational was held at the Sugar Valley Golf Club.

