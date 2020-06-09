Green County Public Health to resume food training courses

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene County Public Health (GCPH) officials announced that food training courses will start again in July.

In a press release GCPH said that in order to maintain proper social distancing measures, the location for the next manager’s certification course scheduled for July 15 and 22 has been changed.

The class will now be held in the auditorium at the Herman N. Menapace Health Education Center.

Facial coverings will be strongly recommended when entering or leaving the class but GCPH says that participants can remove them once seated.

The temperatures of all participants will be taken at the registration area.

To view a schedule of GCPHs upcoming classes click here. For more information on food training and certification, visit the GCPH website or call 937-374-5607.

