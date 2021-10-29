GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Do you need help checking your kids’ trick-or-treat candy? Police in Greene County got you covered Halloween night.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said it will scan candy through the X-ray machine from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the county courthouse on Sunday, October 31. The scanning is to allow deputies to check for detectable foreign objects in the candy.

“We are not equipped with equipment to look for narcotics in the candy. As always, we recommend that parents check the wrappers of all candy to insure they have not been tampered with,” said the sheriff’s office.

Police said it is also important for trick-or-treaters to only visit areas where they are comfortable and avoid invites into strangers’ homes. People are also urged to wear reflective clothing and to not walk alone.

For more information on Halloween safety and sex offender locations, visit www.greenecountyohio.gov/sheriff.