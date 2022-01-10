DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater West Dayton Incubator is now accepting applications for its first Business Blitz.

The Greater West Dayton Incubator Business Blitz is a free boot camp that is meant to help underrepresented entrepreneurs establish and grow their businesses.

“Our goal is to help entrepreneurs legitimize, digitize and capitalize their new and existing businesses,” said Whitney Barkley, incubator director. “These are the common areas that businesses struggle with and we want to remove barriers to help businesses get the essentials they need to succeed.”

In partnership with the University of Dayton, the Greater West Dayton Incubator said it will hold sessions on Saturdays in February. Each session will include a deliverable such as a web page. The series will also include helping participants apply for an LLC with the $99 fee covered by the incubator.

“This program is important for entrepreneurs of the West Side because it is designed to meet you where you are with your business and figuring out how to get to the next level,” said Deirreon Durant, CEO of D2 Contracting Solutions and member of the incubator’s advisory council.

According to the Greater West Dayton Incubator, black, women and underrepresented entrepreneurs will have access to working space, consulting, training, capital and other resources.

Applications are being accepted through Jan. 31. Seats are limited. Apply at thegwdi.com.