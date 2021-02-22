Greater Dayton RTA using bus ads to promote the positive impact of COVID vaccines

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton RTA is encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by using exterior bus advertisements to share the message.

RTA officials said the new campaign, which began September 2020, includes bus ads, video and social media posts about safety measures surrounding COVID-19.

“RTA has been a strong partner in working with our local and state health departments by promoting messages on how to help control COVID. Turning many of our buses into rolling billboards featuring colorful and informative messages on the importance of social distancing, hand washing, and mask wearing has certainly raised awareness,” said RTA Deputy CEO Bob Ruzinsky.

The RTA hopes to capitalize on that reach to reinforce messaging from health experts that vaccination is essential in slowing the spread of coronavirus. The new campaign began in January and shares positive messages such as, “I’m not afraid of the vaccine,” and “Help save lives. Get vaccinated.” There are eight designs specifically promoting vaccination, and 22 buses total sharing information on how to slow the spread of COVID-19.