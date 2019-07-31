Greater Dayton RTA to begin transporting DPS high school students

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA is offering transportation to Dayton Public Schools (DPS) high school students starting August 12.

There will be two phases of transportation offered to students: Phase 1 from August 12 – September 29 (any RTA bus) and Phase 2 from September 30 until the end of the school year (select LS Service Routes).

Both phases include DPS students using a special Limited Service (LS) Student Pass as their method of fare payment.

These passes will be provided by DPS at no cost to students either at school orientation or on the first day of school. The LS Student Service Pass will be valid each school day between the hours of 6 am and 9:30 am, and again from 2 pm until 5 pm.

Students must present their pass in order to board, otherwise they are subject to pay regular RTA fares of $2 per ride.

Students can also purchase a $4 Day Pass.

For more information, click here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.