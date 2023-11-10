DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — In honor of Veterans Day, the Greater Dayton RTA will be offering free rides to the public on Saturday.

On Saturday, Nov. 11, systemwide rides to the public will be free in recognition of all active-duty military members and veterans. This includes all fixed-route buses as well as rides on RTA Connect.

This offering is a continuation of the RTA’s 50th anniversary celebration with rides being free on all federal holidays and Sundays for the remainder of the year.

