Greater Dayton RTA observing Sunday hours this Thanksgiving

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Greater Dayton RTA will operate on a Sunday service schedule on Thanksgiving — Thursday, Nov. 26.
Officials for RTA said that this applies to all bus routes, including RTA Connect paratransit services.
Regular operating schedules will return to routes Friday, Nov. 27. Route schedules are available here.
