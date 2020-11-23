Greater Dayton RTA observing Sunday hours this Thanksgiving

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
1-9-dayton-rta_1520875159327.jpg

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Greater Dayton RTA will operate on a Sunday service schedule on Thanksgiving — Thursday, Nov. 26.

Officials for RTA said that this applies to all bus routes, including RTA Connect paratransit services.

Regular operating schedules will return to routes Friday, Nov. 27. Route schedules are available here.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS