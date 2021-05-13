Greater Dayton RTA holding open interviews: Here’s how you can apply

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton RTA is holding open interviews for large bus route drivers, as well as service and repair technicians starting Thursday.

The RTA has over 20 openings for large bus drivers, which start at $16.55 per hour. Service and repair technicians start at $25.50 per hour, and all positions offer an array of benefits.

The open interviews will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 600 Longworth Street in Dayton every Thursday and Friday for the next six weeks. RTA officials ask that applicants park across the street from the building or in the parking lot next to the entrance.

All who are interested are encouraged to attend these open interviews. No commercial driving experience is necessary. The RTA’s training program will provide new hires with the necessary essential skills.

The RTA encourages applicants to bring a copy of their resume with them to the interview.