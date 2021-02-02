Greater Dayton RTA announces new CEO

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton RTA announced Tuesday that Bob Ruzinsky was named its new CEO effective April 1.

The agency said that Ruzinsky has been the deputy CEO since September 2019. In this role he oversees RTA’s day-to-day departmental functions, including operations and finance, as well as customer and business development.

“The Board of Trustees is confident in the experience, skills, and temperament Bob Ruzinsky brings to the office of CEO,” said RTA Board President Dave Williamson. “The Board has had the opportunity to observe Bob on the job as Deputy CEO during tumultuous and challenging times. He has shown he knows the workings of RTA inside and out, and has proved to be an excellent communicator and problem solver. Bob is the right fit at this time to carry on the fine reputation of the RTA in the community.”

Mark Donaghy, is set to retire from his role as CEO in April. He began is career with the Greater Dayton RTA in 2006 and worked in transportation for 45 years.