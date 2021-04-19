Greater Dayton Rec Center closed until May 3 due to COVID-19

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Recreation Center is temporarily closed after two employees tested positive for COVID-19 on April 16.

The center located on West Third Street will be closed until May 3.



All staff members are in home quarantine for two weeks. Public Health Dayton-Montgomery County will conduct contact tracing.



The center said recreation patrons may use activity passes at Northwest Recreation Center and the Lohrey Recreation Center.

For more information, call (937) 333-8400.