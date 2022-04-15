DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton & Montgomery County’s Local Office on Minority Health will hold their inaugural “Greater Dayton Minority Health Month Expo” on Friday, April 29.

According to the release, the virtual event will culminate a robust calendar of Minority Health Month activities from educational presentations to updates on local initiatives addressing community health needs.

“In our effort to improve health outcomes for all Montgomery County residents, Public Health will continue to: provide crucial information to allow individuals to practice disease prevention; promote healthy lifestyles and healthcare resources; highlight the health disparities of Montgomery County’s minorities compared to non-minorities; and increase ongoing community support to improve minority health,” according to the release.

The event will also help promote the best practices towards advancing health equity.

“Throughout the pandemic, it has become even more apparent that many health disparities exist among minority groups. Public Health is committed to reducing the burden of chronic disease within vulnerable populations.”

Presenters include The Dayton Equity Center, Ebenezer Healthcare Access, and The Hope Center for Families; in addition to a keynote provided by The Wright Path Consultancy.

