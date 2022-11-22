Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton LGBT Center held a candlelight vigil Tuesday to honor the victims of the Colorado Springs shooting.

Five people were killed and 19 injured and the motive behind the shooting remains unknown.

Many Dayton residents said Club Q was known as a longtime safe haven for the local LGBTQ community but since the shooting, it has shattered a sense of safety across the nation, even here in Dayton.

“When we’ve experienced a loss anywhere in the United States with the LGBTQ community, a loss anywhere is a loss here,” said Greater Dayton LGBT Center President R.J. McKay.

One by one, candles began to burn in Dayton, sending a message across the nation to Colorado Springs.

“Our community is strong, and love is louder than hate and tonight we are here to spread love and to let people at Club Q know that the community around the world stands with them,” said PFlag Dayton President Karen Shirk.

Many Dayton LGBTQ advocates and nonprofits held a vigil night to honor the five men and women killed on Saturday in Colorado Springs. A gunman opened fire in Club Q, sparking mass chaos. McKay called Saturday’s shooting a senseless horrific act of violence.

“Those folks that lost their lives, the five young men and women, they are no different than we are,” said McKay. “They go to the same places, do the same things, so we really are one community, if it’s local it’s national.”

Many residents said they came to the vigil to feel a sense of normalcy, something they believe the Club Q shooting has taken away.

“We need to value humanity and understand growth and development, we need to recognize people don’t fit in boxes. never have, never will,” said Dayton Resident Richelle Frabotta.

A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection to the killings, however police have not released any details about their motive.