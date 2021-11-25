DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton LGBT Center is opening its doors on Thanksgiving Day so no one will have to spend the holiday alone.

The organization is asking those who don’t have a place to go to drop by the Center, where there will be food, games and conversation for everyone to share.

Food items will include turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, dressing and cranberries.

The LGBT Center will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, and is located at 24 North Jefferson St., Unit 200, Dayton, OH 45402.