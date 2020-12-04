Greater Dayton Humane Society says donations still welcome after Giving Tuesday as doors remain closed to the public

Humane Society of Greater Dayton says donations are still following Giving Tuesday to continue providing for pets throughout the pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thanks to Giving Tuesday donors, staff at the Greater Dayton Humane Society said they were able to raise more than $10,000 to put toward the well-being of their animals.

“[Giving Tuesday] went really well,” said Jessica Garringer, the marketing and public relations manager for the organization. “We raised almost $13,000 in one day for all the animals, so that was a huge success for us, and all of it goes straight to animals.”

She said the funds will go toward the animals’ medical care, food, shelter and other necessities that will keep them happy and healthy. Which, she added, would be impossible to do without community support.

“A lot of people don’t realize as a nonprofit, we rely solely on donations to run all of our programs and services. So every penny that comes in just goes straight to the animals and it’s critical to keep our doors open.”

Like most establishments, the Humane Society has been affected by the pandemic, leading the shelter to close its doors to the general public. With slower traffic and the animals to take care of, Garringer said community donations outside of Giving Tuesday are still welcome, and are going to a worthy cause.

“We are the oldest organization in the community,” she said. “We’ve been around since 1902. So it’s 118 years of serving the community, [so] just know that when you’re giving, you’re giving to a credible source and we’re a no kill [shelter]. All of these animals that come to us are with us until they find a forever home.”

The Greater Dayton Humane Society is still accepting donations, which can be made by phone, by mail, or on the organization’s website. To make or schedule a donation online, or to find alternative ways to contribute, click here.