Greater Dayton Home Show underway at fairgrounds

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Home Show is now underway at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.

The event is being held over two weekends and will feature kitchen, bath, and landscaping specialists. People looking to do some home improvement can find inspiration under one roof.

“We’ve got lawn equipment, we’ve got home generators, we’ve got bath setups, we’ve got anything that you need to remodel your home,” said Chad Mullins, Manager of the Greater Dayton Home Show.

The show runs Friday night until 6 pm, from 10 am until 6 pm Saturday, and from 11 am until 5 pm on Sunday. The event will run at the same times next weekend.

Admission is five dollars, and parking is free.

