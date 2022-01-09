MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Home Show at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds at 645 Infirmary Road will be open on Sunday.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Greater Dayton Home Show will host professionals for home improvement. It will feature vendors and experts in kitchen, bathroom, windows, heating and air, landscaping, ATVs, lawn equipment, sunrooms and more, according to the Greater Dayton Home Show.

Admission is $5 and the parking is free, said the Greater Dayton Home Show.

The Greater Dayton Home Show will be open on Sunday, Jan. 9 as well as Saturday, Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Jan. 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit thegdhs.com.