Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association to discuss COVID cases, impact on hospitals

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Hospital Association is hosting a press conference Thursday to discuss the increase of COVID-19 cases and its impact on the community.

According to a release, the association will be joined by clinic leaders from Dayton regional hospitals. The association said COVID-19 hospitalizations are impacting the hospitals and having an effect on hospital capacity.

Speakers at the conference will include:

Marc Belcastro, MD, Premier Health

Jeff Cooper, Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County

Adam Mezoff, MD, Dayton Children’s Hospital

Nancy Pook, MD, Kettering Health

Clinical leaders will highlight the vaccination status and age groups now affected by the delta variant in the region – including children. Hospital leaders will also discuss testing, vaccination and treatment of COVID-19.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.