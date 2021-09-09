Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association to discuss COVID cases, impact on hospitals

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Hospital Association is hosting a press conference Thursday to discuss the increase of COVID-19 cases and its impact on the community.

According to a release, the association will be joined by clinic leaders from Dayton regional hospitals. The association said COVID-19 hospitalizations are impacting the hospitals and having an effect on hospital capacity.

Speakers at the conference will include:

  • Marc Belcastro, MD, Premier Health
  • Jeff Cooper, Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County
  • Adam Mezoff, MD, Dayton Children’s Hospital
  • Nancy Pook, MD, Kettering Health

Clinical leaders will highlight the vaccination status and age groups now affected by the delta variant in the region – including children. Hospital leaders will also discuss testing, vaccination and treatment of COVID-19.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.

