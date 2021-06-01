Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association to adjust visitor restrictions

Kettering Health Network is working on an emergency plan for if and when coronavirus hits our area.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association (GDAHA) announced adjustments to its visitor restrictions in line with the state’s decision to lift some COVID-related health orders Wednesday.

Hospital in GDAHA’s 11 county service area will now allow up to three visitors per patient in private patient rooms, and will allow one visitor at a time for patients being treated for COVID-19.

These changes will go into effect Wednesday, June 2.

“Changes to our region’s visitor restrictions will increase the interactions between patients, families, and caregivers while we continue to be mindful of COVID-19 transmission and the need to protect everyone in our hospitals’ care,” said Sarah Hackenbracht, President & CEO of the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association.

The GDAHA will also allow:

Maternity patients to have three visitors, with the limitation of two support persons during delivery

Pediatric patients in NICU to have three visitors at a time for the patients’ parents, grandparents pre-determined support persons

Children age 12 and up to visit patients

Due to federal guidelines, patients, visitors, staff and employees will continue to be required to wear masks in all public areas of the region’s hospitals, which is any space that a patient or their family can access. Patients and visitors may remove masks when alone in a patient’s room and will be asked to re-mask when a caregiver enters the room.