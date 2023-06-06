(Video above is related to discovery of a teen’s body in Madison Lake on June 5, 2023.)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were on the scene of a potential water rescue on the Great Miami River Tuesday morning after a concerned citizen called 911.

According to the Dayton Fire Department, a person had called 911 saying that there was a small, unattended watercraft along the edge of the Great Miami River around 7:40 a.m.

Crews from the Dayton Fire Department, Dayton Police Department and Five Rivers Metroparks searched the water and surrounding areas extensively but found no victims and no abandoned vehicles.

The Dayton Fire Department said that the watercraft had been previously reported as stolen from the University of Dayton.

“There are no plans for additional searches related to this incident at this time, and it was determined that the watercraft had likely been abandoned,” said the Dayton Fire Department.