Great Miami River rises several feet

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Conservancy District (MCD) reports that the Great Miami River in Dayton and Hamilton rose between six-and-half to nearly 10 feet in 48 hours after up to five inches of rain fell across the region Monday and Tuesday.

MCD says its flood protection system of dams and levees is working as designed, preventing floodwaters from affecting downtowns along the river from Piqua to Hamilton.

All five of MCD’s dams are temporarily storing floodwaters. Storage begins when the water levels rise to near the top of the conduits, or concrete opening, at the dams.

Storage at four of the MCD’s dams which include Germantown, Lockington, Taylorsville and Huffman has peaked. Englewood is expected to peak tomorrow but river levels in all of the protected cities are beginning to recede.

MCD says that its staff continue to monitor river levels and take action as necessary.

