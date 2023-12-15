DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown was joined by a number of local and state leaders for the opening of the Great Lakes Mission Acceleration Center at the Dayton Arcade.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new Great Lakes Mission Acceleration Center, an OnRamp Hub: Ohio initiative, open at The Arcade Innovation Hub on Friday, Dec. 15.

Last year, Brown urged both the U.S. Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittee and the Secretary of Defense to include $50 million for Mission Acceleration Centers.

“Ohio leads the country in defense industry innovation, and is the obvious choice for this new center,” said Brown. “We worked together to bring this regional hub to Ohio to create new opportunities for Ohio businesses and workers, and to continue to cement our state’s leadership in defense, manufacturing, and aerospace.”

Managed by Parallax Advanced Research, the Great Lakes Mission Acceleration Center will serve as an innovative meeting space for entrepreneurs, researchers and government innovators to find solutions and get them to the military even faster.

“The Defense Innovation OnRamp Hub: Ohio is a front door to connect the great research, entrepreneurial, and industry talent across the State of Ohio into the Defense Innovation Base. We’re excited to work with partners across the State of Ohio to solve Department of Defense Challenges and connect Ohio companies to programs and opportunities through the Defense Innovation Unit and National Security Innovation Network,” said John Owen, Program Manager of Parallax Advanced Research.

Ohio was selected as one of five states by the Department of Defense’s Defense Innovation Unit to host a hub. Brown previously announced that the Department of Defense is providing $1.9 million to the Great Lakes Mission Acceleration Center.