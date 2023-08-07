The Great American Beer Tasting will take place Saturday, Aug. 12, at Day Air Ballpark, and you still have a chance to go.

The event, a partnership between the Dayton Dragons and Heidelberg Distributing Company, gives attendees a chance to sample more than 100 different beers, ciders and seltzers from breweries both big and small.

While you missed out on the early-bird pricing, tickets are now $50 each (available here). Each one entitles you to 20, 4-oz. samples of beer, a raffle ticket for giveaways and a souvenir pint glass (with 4- and 8-oz. lines). You’ll also be able to take part in the various games and activities on site.

If you’re not a drinker, or are serving as the designated driver for friends, the GABT is also offering a $10 ticket that gets you a souvenir pint glass, five, 4-oz. samples of non-alcoholic drinks and a voucher for a free soda or water.

Tickets purchased after Friday, Aug. 4, will be held at Will Call to be picked up prior to the event.

The GABT runs 2-6 p.m., with gates opening at 1:30 p.m. Checks of identification to make sure drinkers are 21 and up will begin at 12:30 p.m.