Gray skies today with limited sunshine

Some early morning sunshine mixed with clouds otherwise clouds will dominate the sky today. A few weak weather disturbances will keep the clouds socked in the area through Monday.
TODAY: Few peeks of sun, otherwise cloudy and cold. High 37
TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Low 27
MONDAY: Generally cloudy with limited sunshine. High 36
A nice warming trending is in store for the week ahead. Temperatures recover into the 40s mid week and 50s by the end of the week. Next chance of rain comes Friday night and Saturday.
