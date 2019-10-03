PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Gratis Township woman is dead after her car collided with a combine on Somers Gratis Road Wednesday afternoon.
Around 4 pm, Sheriff’s deputies responded to Somers Gratis Road just west of SR-503.
Initial investigation suggests that a 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling east on Somers Gratis Road when it struck a Gleaner combine with a corn head that was headed westbound.
33-year-old Jessica Johnson, of Gratis Township, was driving the Pontiac and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the combine was not injured.
Somers Gratis Road was closed for roughly four hours while deputies conducted their investigation. Gratis EMS, Gratis Fire Department and the West Elkton-Gratis Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Gratis Twp. woman killed after car collides with combine
- Semi overturns on ramp from I-75 NB to I-70 WB
- Botham Jean’s brother hugs Amber Guyger during sentencing
- Families want lawmakers to fund cameras to catch people illegally passing school buses
- Gun control talks stall in Congress amid impeachment inquiry