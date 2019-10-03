Gratis Twp. woman killed after car collides with combine

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Gratis Township woman is dead after her car collided with a combine on Somers Gratis Road Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4 pm, Sheriff’s deputies responded to Somers Gratis Road just west of SR-503.

Initial investigation suggests that a 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling east on Somers Gratis Road when it struck a Gleaner combine with a corn head that was headed westbound.

33-year-old Jessica Johnson, of Gratis Township, was driving the Pontiac and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the combine was not injured.

Somers Gratis Road was closed for roughly four hours while deputies conducted their investigation. Gratis EMS, Gratis Fire Department and the West Elkton-Gratis Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.