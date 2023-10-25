WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Newly obtained court documents detail the gruesome attack on a security guard and a Dayton firefighter.

James Fickling is accused of attacking crews on Saturday as they responded to a fire alarm on North Main Street in Dayton.

Fickling pleaded not guilty Tuesday on seven felony charges, including felonious assault, kidnapping, assault on a peace officer and assault on a firefighter.

According to the affidavit, around 5 p.m. Saturday, Fickling entered a building at 110 N. Main Street in Dayton. Once inside, documents say he activated the fire alarm, prompting a security guard to investigate.

Once the guard began to investigate, they found Fickling in the hallway.

The affidavit details that Fickling attacked the guard, striking her eight times in the face before allegedly trying to gouge both of her eyes. According to the affidavit, Fickling did remove one eye from it’s socket while damaging the other.

First responders with the Dayton Fire Department arrived on scene to find the security guard hurt and attempted to help. Fickling then allegedly started attacking the first responders, which prompted a massive emergency response, plus a request for additional assistance.

“Upon the fire department’s arrival, they noticed an assault in progress,” said Jeffrey Thomas, police lieutenant, Dayton Police Department. “They called for us to assess. State police officers arrived on scene, took the individual into custody.”

Officials responded to the scene from Kettering and Oakwood to assist Dayton police with what they could.

“Once the scene had been secured inside, then there was no need for additional crews to respond,” said Thomas. “We had enough resources on scene to handle the incident, and so we began releasing.”

Hospital officials saying the guard is now permanently blind.

Fickling is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $750,000 bond. His case now goes to the Montgomery County Grand Jury.

If Fickling is indicted, his case will move to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.