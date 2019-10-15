Grant to award $500,000 to tornado and shooting funds

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Foundation has approved a grant that will distribute $500,000 between the Greater Dayton Disaster Relief Fund and the Oregon District Tragedy Fund.

The discretionary grants will distribute $400,000 to the Greater Dayton Disaster Relief Fund, which aids organizations that are helping to rebuild after the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

The other $100,000 will go towards the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund, will be distributed to individuals who were physically injured in the shooting, as well as to the families of those who were killed.

“At the recommendation of the Foundation’s volunteer Grants Committee, the Governing Board approved this special grant to show their compassion toward our fellow citizens who are dealing with unspeakable pain in the wake of these tragedies,” James Pancoast, chair of The Dayton Foundation Governing Board, said. “Rebuilding the hardest hit areas following the Memorial Day tornados is estimated to take as long as six to 10 years. These dollars are just one step in helping our community heal.”

The grant represents one of the largest discretionary grants the Dayton Foundation has ever awarded since its founding in 1921.

Donations can be made to the Greater Dayton Disaster Relief Fund at any time, while the deadline to contribute to the Oregon District Tragedy Fund is Oct. 31, 2019.

