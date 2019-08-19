Grant expands book choices for those with disabilities

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Metro Library received a grant that allows the library to expand its collection of books for adults and children with developmental disabilitires.

The $7,000 grant from the Disability Foundation, enables the Dayton Metro Library to purchase 400 new high-interest/low-vocabulary books, both for adults and children in fiction and non-fiction.

“Hi/Lo is an abbreviation for high interest, low vocabulary level, and it’s a term used to describe books that have more complex themes or mature subjects, written at accessible reading levels,” Holly Varley, Collection Development Director, said. “These materials allow people with developmental disabilities to enjoy contemporary, relevant materials. They’re also great for English language learners and adult literacy students, too.”

The Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities serves more than 4,200 people and nearly 11,000 students are on an Individual Education Plan in the county as well.

“People turn to the Library for their educational and recreational opportunities,” Varley said. “Providing a wider selection of Hi/Low materials is vital to supporting individuals in our community with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

The grants will be used to purchase large quantities of select titles to promote community-based book clubs and discussions.

“This collection is tremendously helpful to agencies and community providers that work directly with groups and individuals who will enjoy them,” Varley said.

By searching “high interest-low vocabulary” on the library’s online catelog, you can find Dayton Metro Library’s catalog for the titles under this category.

