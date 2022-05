DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police have responded to a shooting that occurred in Dayton.

The shooting occurred on Millicent Avenue and was reported at 1:45 p.m.

A grandson was shot in the hand, according to Montgomery County Dispatch.

There are four possible suspects in the incident, and police are investigating what happened. Medics are also on the scene.

