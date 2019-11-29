Grande Illumination & Dayton Children’s Parade: What you need to know

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 47th Annual Grande Illumination and Dayton Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights takes place Friday and 2 NEWS has everything you need to know if you’re headed down to the event.

DP&L is presenting the Grande Illumination while White Allen is presenting the Dayton Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights. Activities planned for the Dayton Holiday Festival include live reindeer display, musical entertainment, carnival rides and games, holiday crafts, horse-drawn wagon rides, the Tike’s Shoppe and a gingerbread house contest.

The entire Dayton Holiday Festival kickoff event takes place from 4 pm to 9 pm at Courthouse Square and the surrounding buildings. The tree-lighting ceremony will happen at 7:45 pm with the parade immediately after.

The 45-minute parade will feature hundreds of thousands of lights as well as live music, public officials, honored guests, and a variety of floats which have been rebuilt after being vandalized earlier in 2019. Miami Valley first responders will be serving as the Grand Marshals.

The parade route includes West Second Street to Main Street, south on Main Street to Fourth Street, and then west on Fourth Street.

Streets throughout Downtown Dayton will be closed as a result of the Dayton Holiday Festival, Grande Illumination, and Dayton Children’s Parade. The street closures include:

Closed from 9 am until 10 pm:

Third Street between Main and Ludlow

Closed from 3 pm until 10 pm:

Second Street between Perry and Vista View

Closed from 5:30 pm until 10 pm:

Wilkinson Street between Second and Third

Ludlow Street between First and Second

Closed from 7 pm until 10 pm:

Main Street between First and Fifth

Second Street between Jefferson and Perry

Third Street between Jefferson and Perry

Fourth Street between Jefferson and Ludlow

Wilkinson Street between Maple and Fourth

Southbound Red Cross Lane between First and Second

Southbound Stafford Street between First and Second

Click on any of the color lines below to find out when those streets will be closed.

“The Grande Illumination and Dayton Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights is a great night for the family to come downtown,” Sandy Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, said. “This year has been tough for so many reasons, among which was the sad news that our parade floats were vandalized. But thanks to the hard work of dozens of volunteers and specialized expertise from local artist Amy Deal and lighting by the NECA/IBEW Electrical Professionals, we will be able to enjoy beautifully restored, re-imagined parade floats this year! It will truly be a magical night guaranteed to put you in the holiday spirit.”

For The Love Of Children will also be collecting donations to assist families in our community, including those impacted by the Memorial Day tornado outbreak. The organization’s tent will be near the tree and stage on Courthouse Square.

There will also be live entertainment on the Main Stage at Courthouse Square, sponsored by Sinclair College. Performances include:

Blue Heron Trio (4:05 pm-4:25 pm)

Viva La Strings (4:40 pm-5 pm)

Berachah Valley (5:10 pm-5:30 pm)

Sinclair Chorus (5:40 pm-6:05 pm)

Alexis Gomez (6:20 pm-6:55 pm)

Dayton Celebration Chorus (7:10 pm-7:45 pm)

Other than the Horse Wagon Rides ($1), all events are free to the public.

For a full list of events for the Dayton Holiday Festival, happening all month long, click HERE.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.