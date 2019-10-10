Grand Jury: Officers ‘acted lawfully’ in July shooting

According to authorities, the man was holding a gun and running from police near Kosmo Drive and Williams Street as officers were conducting a gun violence reduction blitz.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Grand Jury heard testimony and evidence concerning an officer involved shooting that happened on July 18, 2019.

The Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday during the incident three Dayton Police Officers fired their duty weapons and the suspect was struck. The suspect, Re’al Streety, was seen running with a firearm, and refused verbal commands to drop the weapon and show his hands.

The incident began when police tried to stop a Jeep showing incorrect registration and excessive window tint during targeted enforcement. The Jeep, driven by Robert Smith, ran a red light and led police on a chase through the west side of Dayton.

Eventually, Smith pulled into the Georgetown Village apartment complex on Kosmo Drive where he parked and got into a red Toyota. The Toyota tried to take off but was blocked in by authorities.

Re’al Streety immediately jumped out of the passenger’s seat and took off running, with weapon in hand. Witnesses confirmed hearing the officers give several verbal commands for him to drop the weapon before hearing gunshots.

Upon consideration of all the testimony and evidence, the Grand Jury returned a no true bill, finding that the officers acted lawfully.

At the time of the shooting, Streety had an unrelated indictment for counts of Possession of Fentanyl‐Related Compound, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Drugs, and Having Weapons While Under Disability. That case is currently pending.

