Grand jury indicts former Beavercreek officer on child pornography charges

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A former Beavercreek police and D.A.R.E. officer was indicted by a federal grand jury this week on child pornography charges.

Kevin A. Kovacs was arrested back in April and charged with producing, distributing, receiving, transporting, and possessing child pornography, as well as tampering with a witness or informant.

The 10-count indictment filed Tuesday evening alleges that Kovacs coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct with the intent to create child pornography in March and April of 2015.

He also faces charges for multiple counts of distributing, receiving, transporting, and possessing child pornography as recently as December 2019. In June of 2019, Kovacs allegedly intimidated, threatened, or corruptly persuaded an individual in the hopes of obstructing or impeding communication with federal authorities about the investigation.

David M. DeVillers, United States Attorney, Southern District of Ohio; Chris Hoffman, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cincinnati Division; Fairborn Police Chief Terry Bennington and Beavercreek Police Chief Dennis Evers announced the indictment. Assistant United States Attorney Dwight Keller is representing this United States in this case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the FBI at 513-421-4310 or the Fairborn Police Department at 937-343-8854.